An all-out indefinite strike by bus drivers in Aberdeen has been suspended after a last-ditch offer.

Unite union members at First were due to walk out on Wednesday in a dispute over terms and conditions.

First made a "full and final" offer, which will be voted on by drivers over the next two days. It alters hours of work, shifts and allowances.

The union's branch committee is recommending that the drivers accept it.

First said it was the "absolute maximum" that the company could offer.