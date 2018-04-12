Image caption Street art has been popping up around Aberdeen this week

A major street art festival in Aberdeen is under way for a second year.

Nuart was successfully introduced to the Granite City for the first time in April last year.

Artists from Argentina, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal and the UK are among those taking part, from Thursday until Sunday, with the theme "A Revolution of the Ordinary".

New walls secured for art include next to Rustico restaurant on Union Row. Walking tours will take place.

Nuart has been held in Stavanger, Norway, since 2001.

Image copyright Steven Bothwell Image caption The first Nuart was a major success in Aberdeen

Image caption An image of a young boy by Julien de Casabianca was popular last year

Two pieces of art which featured in the First Nuart in Aberdeen were named among the most popular in the world in 2017.

An image of a young boy by Julien de Casabianca featured in fourth place out of 15 in the list compiled by the Brooklyn Street Art (BSA) organisation, which monitored social media activity.

A mural by Add Fuel listed in 14th place.

Aberdeen Inspired was behind brining Nuart to Aberdeen.