Image copyright Sepa

A number of workers on the Aberdeen bypass project "downed tools" over a pay dispute.

The incident - involving sub-contractors employed by Rossmore Civils which supplies manpower and plant machinery - happened on Wednesday morning.

Transport Scotland said the stoppage involved a small number of workers.

It said it had been assured by the project's contractors they were trying to resolve the issue.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware that a small number of workers 'downed tools' in dispute with their employer."

The construction of the route is behind schedule, and is due to open in the autumn.

The 28-mile bypass - one of Scotland's biggest infrastructure projects - has a price tag of £745m.