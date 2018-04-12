Image copyright Middlefield Wasps Image caption Simon Morrison was said to have been left badly injured

A coach at an Aberdeen youth football team was badly injured in a fatal bus crash in Malta.

Middlefield Wasps said under-19s coach Simon Morrison was seriously injured in Monday's crash during a family holiday.

A 37-year-old Spanish woman and a 62-year-old man from Belgium died after the incident in Zurrieq.

Club president Nick Runcie said in a statement: "We wish Simon a speedy recovery from his injuries and wish all other parties affected our thoughts."

The bus crashed into a tree.

Mr Runcie explained: "Everyone at Middlefield Wasps are deeply shocked and saddened to hear that our coach Simon Morrison was seriously injured in a tourist coach crash while on a family holiday in Malta on Monday.

"Club officials have been in constant contact with Simon's family and we are here to offer any support that we can to Simon and his family through these very tough times.

"Simon has been involved with Middlefield Wasps for many years from coaching teams in the 90s to helping our 17s become league champions last season and is a fantastic coach."