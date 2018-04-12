Image copyright Mike Shepherd

The Aberdeenshire castle thought to have inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula has been awarded listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The Irish author is widely believed to have been influenced by 16th century Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay.

HES said its spectacular cliff top setting and special architectural and historic interest led to the listing.

Head of designations Elizabeth McCrone said: "This impressive ruin has four centuries of history to tell us about."

Image copyright Martyn Gorman

She explained: "It is remarkable, not only for its architecture, but also for its literary associations.

"Dr Samuel Johnson and his biographer James Boswell visited New Slains Castle in 1773 and both were moved to write about it in their subsequent famous journals about their tour of Scotland.

"In the 19th century the author Bram Stoker stayed in the area and the castle is said to have helped to inspire his most famous novel, Dracula.

"Today, it continues to dominate the landscape and command views over the North Sea - making it a unique landmark in the area. Listing will help to ensure that its interest is recognised for future generations."