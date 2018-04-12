Bus drivers at First Aberdeen have agreed to accept a deal in their terms-and-conditions dispute with the company.

After a ballot earlier this week backed strike action, the drivers' union, Unite, said they would continue to make every effort to reach a settlement.

First Aberdeen managing director Andrew Jarvis said the business now has a "stable platform" for the long term.

The Unite union said members had "stood their ground" in the dispute.

In a statement, Mr Jarvis said: "We are delighted with the news that Unite the Union members have today voted in favour of accepting the new terms and conditions package, negotiated and recommended by their representatives earlier this week.

"This has been a challenging process for everyone involved, but we now must look to quickly mend relationships and get back to providing the best possible bus service for the city of Aberdeen.

"I would like to apologise to our customers for the disruption that they have endured over recent weeks but they can now be assured that First Aberdeen services will resume back to normal with immediate effect."

He added: "The new proposal includes a two-year pay deal that has been negotiated and agreed by both sides which will provide a stable platform for the business in the long term."

Unite's Regional Officer Willie Wallace said: "The union members have decided by a 3:2 majority to accept the latest deal offered by First Bus.

"Throughout the industrial action the members have stood their ground in the face of outrageous demands on wages and conditions from the company.

"As a result this deal has been accepted because we have forced First Bus to make considerable concessions on their original proposals."