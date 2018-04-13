Image copyright Police Scotland

A major air, land and sea search has been launched for a missing Shetland woman.

Lorraine Grains, 43, was reported missing on Thursday from the Vidlin area.

An extensive search team including a Coastguard helicopter and lifeboat has been involved in the coastline and hills operation.

She is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with long purple hair.

She is believed to have been wearing black leggings or jeans and a long black overcoat.