A former teacher at a leading Scottish boarding school has been jailed for a year for lewd acts involving pupils at swimming sessions.

Andrew Keir was convicted of charges involving three boys at Gordonstoun, near Elgin, between 1988 and 1991.

He was found guilty at Elgin Sheriff Court of removing his trunks and exposing himself.

Keir, 67, now of Tarporley, Cheshire, was also convicted of indecent assault and breach of the peace.

In a statement, the school said it was "profoundly saddened" by the case.

"The offences, from 1988 and 1991, for which Andrew Keir has been convicted, are distressing for all involved and we admire the courage of those who came forward to seek justice," it said.

"During the trial it became clear that the school's response at the time of the offences was not as robust and rigorous as it would be now, and we are very sorry for this.

"Today, Gordonstoun has a rigorous approach to child protection."

The school has been attended by members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.