Gardenstown landslip repair work to begin next week

  • 17 April 2018
Gardenstown
Image caption Road access problems have caused issues for residents

Work to repair a landslip which has caused access problems for residents in an Aberdeenshire coastal village will begin next week.

A temporary retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - partially collapsed last month.

The road has been largely closed since November.

A contractor has now been appointed to carry out the work above Harbour Road.

Aberdeenshire Council said the work, which will start on Monday, is expected to take about seven weeks.
Image caption Gardenstown has had landslip issues since November

