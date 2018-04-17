NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Vandalism of Clashindarroch Forest wildcat conservation equipment

  • 17 April 2018
Wildcat cage Image copyright Scottish Wildcat Action
Image caption A cage trap was damaged

An investigation has been launched after equipment used in a wildcat conservation scheme in Aberdeenshire was vandalised.

Scottish Wildcat Action (SWA) said the damage took place at Clashindarroch Forest, near Huntly, sometime in March.

Trail cameras and a cage trap used to capture feral and hybridised cats for neutering and health screening were damaged.

Dr Roo Campbell of SWA said it was extremely disappointing.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.

Image copyright Scottish Wildcat Action
Image caption Scottish Wildcat Action uses cages to allow health screening to take place

