Police divers have begun searching water near the home of a missing 43-year-old Shetland woman.

Lorraine Grains was reported missing on Thursday from the Vidlin area.

The dive team arrived from Aberdeen via boat on Tuesday morning.

An extensive search involving the public, police, a coastguard helicopter, rescue teams and a lifeboat failed to find any trace of her. She is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with long purple hair.

She is believed to have been wearing black leggings or jeans and a long black overcoat.