Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Thomson posted pictures of himself near Victory Arch and on Saddam's throne

The mother of a soldier killed in Iraq has said a Conservative MP should stand down over social media posts during a fact-finding visit to the country.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson posted pictures and joked about channelling his "inner dictator" during a trip to Baghdad.

Diane Douglas, from Aberdeen, lost her son L/Cpl Allan Douglas in the Iraq conflict in 2006.

Mr Thomson has said he did not intend to cause offence.

The private Facebok posts, obtained by the Herald newspaper, showed Mr Thomson smiling while sitting on Saddam's throne and also pretending to hold the notorious Victory Arch - a symbol of Saddam's brutal rule - in his hands.

Alongside a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses, Mr Thomson wrote: "Another terrific day in Iraq.

"I was able to channel my inner dictator with a visit to Sadam's military parade ground The Swords of Qadisiyah (Victory Arch) and then sitting on Saddam's throne at the British embassy."

Left 'speechless'

Mrs Douglas said: "Why would he sit there and laugh? That's disgusting."

She added: "So many lives were lost over there so he could be a free man.

"I'm a bit speechless, to think - especially a member of parliament - could do such a thing.

"I don't think he should be posting anything, I think he should be sacked."

When asked whether he should remain as an MP, she said: "I don't think so."

L/Cpl Douglas had joined the British Army when he was 17 and served in the armed forces until his death in Al Amarah in 2006.

The 22-year-old had been on routine patrol when he was shot and later died.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "Ross has already made clear he did not intend to cause any offence and apologises to anyone who has been upset.

"He has nothing but the highest regard for those who lost their life in the Iraq war."