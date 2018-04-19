Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council Image caption Aberdeenshire Council is headquartered in Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire Council could scrap plans to move its headquarters from Aberdeen to a new building in Inverurie.

Aberdeenshire is the only local authority authority in Scotland to have its headquarters outside its boundary.

Last January, councillors agreed to move forward with plans to relocate the authority's headquarters to a purpose-built facility at Harlaw in Inverurie.

A report now recommends that it should stay at its existing offices at Woodhill House.

The report, coming before the full council next month, recommends exploring options to share the current complex with other public bodies.

Inverurie Town Hall would be upgraded and extended to provide more office space and a service point.

New offices would still be built in Ellon and Stonehaven.