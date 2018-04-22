The Scottish Labour Party has said it will keep its suspension of nine Aberdeen city councillors under review.

They were suspended for disobeying former leader Kezia Dugdale's instructions not to form a coalition with Conservative councillors following last May's local government elections.

The announcement came after a meeting of the party's executive committee.

It said it had been updated on plans from the group to "further progress Labour values in the administration".

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "The Aberdeen group has committed to make further progress to deliver policies that will benefit the people of Aberdeen.

"The Scottish executive will keep their suspension under review during this process."

The suspended councillors have yet to comment.