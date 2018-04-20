Image copyright Aberdeen City Council

Designs for a memorial garden and sculpture for people affected by the baby ashes scandal in Aberdeen have been agreed.

Baby and adult ashes were mixed together at Hazlehead Crematorium and given back to relatives of the adult.

The parents of the infants were told there were no ashes.

The Hazlehead Park garden has been designed by TGP Landscape Architects, and Maja Quille was chosen as the artist for the sculpture.

BBC Scotland revealed in 2013 that no ashes had been offered to the families of infants cremated in Aberdeen over a five-year period.

Last year, a report into the baby ashes scandal included a claim that staff misled the senior judge who was investigating procedures there.

Aberdeen City Council was ordered by the information commissioner to release the secret report after a request from BBC Scotland.

The council said Hazlehead Crematorium operations had been transformed.

The design of the garden and sculpture have been agreed by a working group of people affected by what happened.

The bronze sculpture has a flowing design of flying birds enclosing a seat.