University of Aberdeen's new principal named as George Boyne
- 20 April 2018
The new principal and vice chancellor of the University of Aberdeen has been named.
Prof George Boyne will start the role in August, succeeding Prof Sir Ian Diamond, who announced his retirement last year after taking up the position in 2010.
Prof Boyne is originally from Aberdeen and is currently at Cardiff University.
He said: "It is a great honour. The university has had an outstanding record of academic achievement."