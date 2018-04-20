Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamesina Stewart - known as Ina - died in the crash

Morphine found in the blood of a driver after a crash that left a grandmother on a Mother's Day weekend trip dead could have been heroin, a trial has heard.

Elgin woman Jamesina Stewart - known as Ina - died after the collision on the A90 near Ellon in March 2016.

Alin Jar, 31, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

Forensic scientist Steven Sole told the High Court in Aberdeen a "high" reading of morphine was found.

Mr Jar is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel while driving under the influence of morphine, before his vehicle was in a crash with the car in which Mrs Stewart, 57, from Elgin, was a passenger.

Impairment expected

Mr Sole said the amount found could be consistent with either heroin having been taken and breaking down in the body, or with the amount found an hour or two after the drug was used as a painkiller in surgery.

He said: "At that level the scientific data says a subject would be impaired with drowsiness, confusion or dizziness."

Advocate depute Bernard Ablett asked: "Would you expect impairment to be there in someone with that level in their blood?"

Mr Sole replied: "Yes."

The trial, before Lord Woolman and a jury of six men and nine women, continues.