NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Large fire at disused care home in Port Elphinstone

  • 22 April 2018
Blyethwood home Image copyright Google

About 60 firefighters are battling a large fire at a disused care home building in Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews and 12 fire vehicles were called to the blaze at the former Blyethwood home in Port Elphinstone, outside Inverurie, at about 13:40.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the "fully developed" fire had taken hold of both floors of the two-storey building in School Road.

There are not thought to be any casualties.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites