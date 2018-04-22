Image copyright Google

About 60 firefighters are battling a large fire at a disused care home building in Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews and 12 fire vehicles were called to the blaze at the former Blyethwood home in Port Elphinstone, outside Inverurie, at about 13:40.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the "fully developed" fire had taken hold of both floors of the two-storey building in School Road.

There are not thought to be any casualties.