Image caption Opponents of the development are pursuing a judicial review

Aberdeen FC has been granted official planning permission for a new stadium and training complex.

Aberdeen City Council's planning department formally approved the £50m development at Kingsford, near Westhill.

The club hopes to begin construction of the 20,000-capacity stadium in June.

Plans were put on hold last October but the council approved them in January. And it will not be called in by the Scottish government.

The No Kingsford Stadium protest group is pursuing a judicial review.

Aberdeen FC believes the new facilities are vital to its future, but objectors claimed the stadium should be located elsewhere.