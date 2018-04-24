Appeal after man approached child in Insch
- 24 April 2018
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man approached a child in an Aberdeenshire village.
The incident was seen in the Whitehall area of Insch at about 16:15 on Monday. Police said the child was not injured but was left shaken.
The man was described as being 5ft 10in tall and was wearing black clothing and a hooded top with the hood up.
Police appealed for anyone who saw the man, or anything suspicious, to contact them.