Image caption The building suffered extensive damage in the fire

Police have launched a public appeal after a deliberate fire at a disused care home building in Aberdeenshire.

Fire broke out at Blythewood House in Port Elphinstone on Sunday, and officers said it was suspicious.

The blaze took hold of both floors of the two-storey building in School Road. The incident caused numerous road closures and firefighters were in attendance for several hours.

Police are now urging witnesses to come forward.

Det Con Richard Barnwell said: "We are treating this fire as suspicious and would urge anyone with information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the days leading up to the fire to contact us.

"This was an extensive fire which required the attendance of the fire service for several hours. Police also attended and there were numerous road closures in the area while the incident was dealt with.

"We would ask that anyone who saw people at the building or in the area on Sunday or in the days leading up to the fire to contact police".