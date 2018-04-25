Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamesina Stewart - known as Ina - died in the 2016 crash

A man has been found guilty of causing the death of a 57-year-old grandmother on a Mother's Day weekend trip by dangerous driving.

Elgin woman Jamesina Stewart, known as Ina, died after the crash on the A90 near Ellon in March 2016.

Alin Jar, 31, denied causing death by dangerous driving.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen removed an allegation he was driving while under the influence of morphine. Sentence was deferred.

Image copyright Kingdom News Image caption Alin Jar denied causing death by dangerous driving

Mrs Stewart's daughter had told the trial how their trip turned to tragedy.

Amanda Todd broke down in tears as she recalled the moment Jar's car hit their vehicle.

Mrs Todd said: "I knew it was inevitable that I couldn't brake in time. We impacted and then I was unconscious.

"When I regained consciousness the children were out of the car but my mum was still in the vehicle."

'Loving mum'

Her husband, Malcolm Todd, 37, said the other vehicle was in the wrong lane when it collided head-on with his family's car.

He said: "The children were screaming and my mother-in-law was slumped forward.

"When I got in the ambulance I was told my mother-in-law had passed away."

Judge Lord Woolman told Jar that victim impact statements produced in the case made it clear his actions had been "devastating" for Mrs Stewart's family.

Speaking after the crash in 2016, relatives described Mrs Stewart as a "loving daughter, mum and granny".

Lord Woolman deferred sentence until 6 June at the High Court in Glasgow, and remanded Jar in custody.