Image copyright Middlefield Wasps Image caption Simon Morrison was left badly injured

A coach at an Aberdeen youth football team badly injured in a fatal bus crash in Malta is speaking again.

Middlefield Wasps said under-19s coach Simon Morrison was seriously injured in the crash earlier this month during a family holiday.

The club said he had been flown back to Aberdeen and has his family at his side.

He has now had tubes removed and is breathing on his own and speaking, as well as winking.

The club said of his progress: "Amazing news. Still a long recovery period for him and family. He is a fighter."

A 37-year-old Spanish woman and a 62-year-old man from Belgium died after the incident in Zurrieq.

The bus crashed into a tree.