Restored Aberdeen rail turntable back in place
- 26 April 2018
An Aberdeen railway turntable which is more than 100 years old has been lowered back into place after being restored.
The Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust has been carrying out the restoration.
It is hoped the work will bring steam trains to the area by allowing them to turn for return journeys.
The turntable was originally constructed in 1906, and was repaired in Kintore before being lifted back into place.