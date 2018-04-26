Offshore industry 'perilously close to disasters' warning from HSE
The Health and Safety Executive has written to all oil and gas operators expressing concern about the number of gas releases in the industry.
The regulator said some have come "perilously close to disaster" and that more needs to be done to tackle them.
The HSE said a lack of leadership is often to blame for leaks, and called for firms to review their processes.
Operators have until July to respond with a summary of their planned improvements.