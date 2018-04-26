NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Offshore industry 'perilously close to disasters' warning from HSE

By Kevin Keane BBC Scotland's environment correspondent
  • 26 April 2018
North Sea oil platform Image copyright PA

The Health and Safety Executive has written to all oil and gas operators expressing concern about the number of gas releases in the industry.

The regulator said some have come "perilously close to disaster" and that more needs to be done to tackle them.

The HSE said a lack of leadership is often to blame for leaks, and called for firms to review their processes.

Operators have until July to respond with a summary of their planned improvements.

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites