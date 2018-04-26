Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze in a remote hillside location in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the hill about two miles (3.2 km) from Glen Tanar House in Aboyne, at about 18:05.

Crews were trying to put out flames stretching for more than three miles (5km).

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews had difficulty reaching the incident due to its remote location.

She added that firefighters ceased operations once darkness fell for safety reasons.

There have been no reports of any casualties.