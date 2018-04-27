NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Nothing found after mayday alert lifeboats search

  • 27 April 2018

A major search off the north east of Scotland coast was called off when nothing was found following a mayday alert.

The spoken mayday was received just before 18:30 on Thursday.

Macduff and Buckie lifeboats were launched as a result.

Coastguards said nothing was found, and the search was called off at about 21:20.

