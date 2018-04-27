Nothing found after mayday alert lifeboats search
- 27 April 2018
A major search off the north east of Scotland coast was called off when nothing was found following a mayday alert.
The spoken mayday was received just before 18:30 on Thursday.
Macduff and Buckie lifeboats were launched as a result.
Coastguards said nothing was found, and the search was called off at about 21:20.