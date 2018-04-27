NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police appeal over sexual assault in Elgin

  • 27 April 2018

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Moray.

The incident was said to have happened in a property in the North Port area of Elgin on Monday night.

The woman did not require hospital treatment but was "extremely upset".

Police Scotland want to trace two men, described as in their 30s, about 5ft 6in tall, one was of slim build and one of a larger build.

