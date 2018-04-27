Man in court over ATM raid attempt in Aberdeen
- 27 April 2018
A man has appeared in court after an attempted raid at an ATM in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at the Spar at Clifton Road in the early hours of 6 March.
Ian Jones, 33, of Liverpool, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges including attempting to open a lockfast place with intent, and a breach of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.