Image copyright Stanley Rowe/Geograph

Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found on the banks of the River Isla in Keith as unexplained.

Officers were called to the scene at 19:20 on Wednesday by a member of the public who made the discovery. The man is believed to have been in his 20s.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and police said work was continuing to trace his next of kin.

Det Ch Insp Matt Mackay appealed for anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

He said: "There has been a police presence in the area and police activity will continue."