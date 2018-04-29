Image copyright Chevron Image caption The Alba field lies about 130 miles off Aberdeen

Production has been suspended at a North Sea oil platform following a suspected gas leak, BBC Scotland understands.

Chevron said the Alba Northern platform was shut at 17:50 on Saturday.

It added that the Alba field, which lies about 130 miles from Aberdeen, was shut as a precaution and the field conditions were being monitored.

Everyone who was on the platform is safe and has been accounted for, Chevron added.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they were informed after an alarm sounded on the platform.

She added that the people on the platform carried out their emergency drill.

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed that they had also been informed of the incident and it was making initial inquiries.