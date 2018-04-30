Appeal to trace man's movements before death
30 April 2018
Police have appealed for help to trace a man's movements before his body was found on the banks of the River Isla in Keith.
Ricky O'Connell, 28, from the Inverness area, was found last Wednesday.
His death is being treated as unexplained.
Det Ch Insp Matt Mackay said: "We ask that anyone who may have seen him or spoken to him in the Keith or surrounding areas in the last month contact police."