Image copyright Smith family / Police Scotland

An 18-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Mark Smith, from Torphins, was struck by a red Volkswagen Polo on the A980 at Craigievar Community Hall at Muir of Fowlis at about 22:15 on Saturday.

In a statement, relatives said: "Mark was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and pal to so many.

"He had a huge heart, he was cheeky, funny and so loveable."

They added: "As a family we would like to thank everyone for all their support and loving and kind words about Mark."

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or had footage of the incident on their dashcam or phone.