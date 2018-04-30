NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian seriously injured in Aberdeen bus accident

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Road at about 17:10.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident. Police have shut the road to traffic.

A force spokesman said: "There has been a RTC with a male pedestrian and a lorry. The road has been closed at the moment."

