Pedestrian seriously injured in Aberdeen bus accident
- 30 April 2018
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Wellington Road at about 17:10.
The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident. Police have shut the road to traffic.
A force spokesman said: "There has been a RTC with a male pedestrian and a lorry. The road has been closed at the moment."