A consultation over job losses at Aberdeen City Council has been extended.

Talks involving unions over a maximum of 370 redundancies at the authority were due to finish on Monday.

However that deadline has been extended to 11 May.

Council chief executive Angela Scott said the second round of meetings, between individual workers and senior officers or departmental managers, would now begin on 14 May.

The local authority said in February that up to 370 jobs could go as it looked to save more than £10m.

The council employs about 8,500 staff.