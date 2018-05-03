Woman to face Aberdeen child attack trial
- 3 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman is to stand trial accused of attacking an eight-month-old girl in Aberdeen.
Syeda Begum, 28, is alleged to have repeatedly shaken the child to her severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life at a property in the city on New Year's Day last year.
Frances Connor, defending, pled not guilty on her behalf at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin in Aberdeen in August.