Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council

An Aberdeenshire councillor has been suspended by the Conservative party.

It is understood the suspension of Sebastian Leslie - who represents West Garioch - is in relation to issues surrounding his personal council tax affairs.

He will continue in the ruling administration group as an independent councillor. Mr Leslie has not been available for comment.

He is the father of Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte.

A Conservative party spokesman said: "Councillor Leslie is currently subject to a disciplinary investigation."