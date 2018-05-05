NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Investigation after human remains found near Ballater

  • 5 May 2018
Police at scene Image copyright Jasperimage
Image caption Police were called to Invercauld Estate on Friday afternoon

Police are carrying out investigations after the discovery of human remains in the Ballater area of Aberdeenshire.

Officers were sent to Invercauld Estate after a member of the public made the discovery at about 12:45 on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the remains "appeared to have been there for a number of years".

He said inquires were ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.

