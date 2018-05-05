Investigation after human remains found near Ballater
- 5 May 2018
Police are carrying out investigations after the discovery of human remains in the Ballater area of Aberdeenshire.
Officers were sent to Invercauld Estate after a member of the public made the discovery at about 12:45 on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the remains "appeared to have been there for a number of years".
He said inquires were ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.