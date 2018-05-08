Image copyright Alan Walker/Geograph Image caption The man was injured in the fall at Fraserburgh harbour

A man has been rescued from the water at Fraserburgh harbour after falling in.

He was thrown a life ring before being picked up by the port's pilot boat on Tuesday afternoon.

The town's lifeboat was also launched.

Aberdeen Coastguard said the man is believed to have tripped over a creel line on the quayside. He was not injured.