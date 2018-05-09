Homes evacuated after two grass fires in Moray village
- 9 May 2018
A number of homes in a Moray village had to be evacuated as a result of two grass fires on Tuesday night.
Crews were called to an area close to the east beach in Hopeman at just after 20:00.
Four fire engines, a water carrier and a forestry unit were sent to the scene and crews remained there until 03:00 on Wednesday.
Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes. The cause of the fires is being investigated.