A number of homes in a Moray village had to be evacuated as a result of two grass fires on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to an area close to the east beach in Hopeman at just after 20:00.

Four fire engines, a water carrier and a forestry unit were sent to the scene and crews remained there until 03:00 on Wednesday.

Residents have now been allowed to return to their homes. The cause of the fires is being investigated.