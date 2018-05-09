NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

New Shetland Island Council political leader elected

  • 9 May 2018
Steven Coutts and Emma MacDonald
Image caption Steven Coutts and Emma MacDonald were elected leader and deputy leader

The new political leader of the Shetland Islands Council has been elected.

Steven Coutts - councillor for Shetland West - has been filling the role on an interim basis after Cecil Smith stepped down as leader in March.

Mr Coutts - who was elected unopposed - said he was looking forward to the new challenge.

Emma MacDonald was selected as deputy leader.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites