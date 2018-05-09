New Shetland Island Council political leader elected
- 9 May 2018
The new political leader of the Shetland Islands Council has been elected.
Steven Coutts - councillor for Shetland West - has been filling the role on an interim basis after Cecil Smith stepped down as leader in March.
Mr Coutts - who was elected unopposed - said he was looking forward to the new challenge.
Emma MacDonald was selected as deputy leader.