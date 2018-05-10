Image copyright Bob Embleton/Geograph

A climber has been rescued after he got stuck 80ft down a cliff.

The alarm was raised at 21:30 on Wednesday when the 20-year-old man got into difficulty at Point of Fethaland on the north tip of Shetland.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lerwick and Hillswick went to the scene and the man was brought to safety in a rope rescue.

He was then flown by coastguard helicopter to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. He was not thought to injured.

The rescue concluded at about 01:00.