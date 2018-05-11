Bearded seal makes rare Shetland visit
A bearded seal normally found in icy Arctic waters has arrived in Shetland.
Only a handful of the bearded seals have been spotted in Shetland since records began.
Local wildlife expert Hugh Harrop said the young Lerwick visitor's appearance was a "fantastic" thing to happen, and was generating a lot of interest.
One onlooker told BBC Radio Shetland: "He's so handsome and cute. Every now and then he'll brush his whiskers like a little old man stroking his beard."