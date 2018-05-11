The midwives unit is to temporarily move to the labour ward at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital due to staff shortages, it has been announced.

NHS Grampian said the "short-term measure" due to a midwifery short-staffing would last about three months.

Interim chief midwife Jane Raitt said: "Women can be assured that their birth plan will be maintained."

In February last year, the midwife unit reopened two months behind schedule after merging due to staff shortages.

The latest move will be effective from Monday.