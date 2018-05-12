Image copyright jASPERIMAGE

A man was winched to safety in a dramatic rescue after falling near a cliff in Moray.

Coastguard and ambulance crews worked together to get the man to safety.

He was believed to have been walking home to his static caravan at Strathlene Caravan Park from the Admirals Inn at Findochty at about 22:30.

Because the man was positioned at the bottom of cliffs, the coastguard and Buckie lifeboats were dispatched.

The injured man was winched onto the helicopter and flown to Strathlene Golf Course where he was transferred to an ambulance and taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

His condition is not known.