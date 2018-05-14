NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two held over assault and robbery in Aberdeen

  • 14 May 2018
Scene of incident

Two people are due in court in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in Aberdeen.

It follows an incident in Beattie Avenue, in the Ashgrove area of the city, on Saturday morning.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were expected to appear at the city's sheriff court.