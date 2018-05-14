Man in court over £66,000 cannabis haul in Aberdeen
- 14 May 2018
A man has appeared in court after cannabis with a street value of £66,000 was recovered in Aberdeen.
Police said a vehicle was stopped in the Mastrick area on Thursday, and a property searched in Leggart Terrace on Friday.
Cho Chan, 59, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was released on bail.
A 63-year-old woman was also reported, but the Crown Office said she did not appear at this time.