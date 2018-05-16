Campaigners trying to protect maternity and children's services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin are to meet Health Secretary Shona Robison to discuss ongoing recruitment issues.

Staffing pressures recently led to a reduction in some overnight paediatric services at the hospital.

Some children and expectant mothers could now have to be transferred to Aberdeen or Inverness.

NHS Grampian said every effort was being made over recruitment.

The Keep MUM (Maternity Unit for Moray) group is due to meet Ms Robison on Wednesday.

Keep MUM chairwoman Kirsty Watson said: "We welcome the opportunity to meet with Shona Robison, which will provide us with a valuable opportunity to appraise her of the Keep MUM campaign.

"We have received a huge amount of support from the people of Moray."