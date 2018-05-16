Part of the undercarriage of a light aircraft carrying bird watchers to the Shetland island of Fair Isle collapsed as the plane was in the final stages of landing.

There were six passengers on board when the incident happened at the end of the Fair Isle runway on Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries, and the plane was towed away safely.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been informed.

The island lies 24 miles south of the Shetland mainland.