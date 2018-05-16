RAF serviceman from Elgin died after taxi incident in Cyrpus
An RAF serviceman from Moray died after being hit by a taxi outside an air base in Cyprus, an inquest has heard.
Cpl Steven Wainwright, 29, from Elgin, was struck near RAF Akrotiri on 30 April.
He died a day later of a severe head injury, a post-mortem examination found.
Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter opened an inquest following his repatriation to RAF Brize Norton on 10 May.
He said a full inquest would be held at a later date.
Cpl Wainwright, who was married and had a family, joined the RAF in 2006 and worked as technician with No6 Squadron.